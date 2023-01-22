Man arrested on multiple charges, traffic violations after leading police on pursuit in Black Hawk County

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL) -- A man is facing several charges after leading police on a pursuit in Black Hawk County overnight.
The chase began around 11:30 p.m. Saturday on University Ave. in Cedar Falls when an officer tried to stop a speeding vehicle. The driver refused to pull over, leading authorities on a chase that went on south Highway 58 and east on Highway 20.
The pursuit continued into Waterloo, going south on Ansborough Ave., east on Schrock Road and south on Dysart Road. Officers used stop sticks on Dysart Road to disable the vehicle.
According to Cedar Falls police, the vehicle pulled into a driveway and attempted to take off again. Authorities say the vehicle attempted to take off again and struck three police vehicles in the process, causing minor damage to all three.
The driver was taken into custody when he got out of the vehicle and allegedly attempted to run from officers.
Authorities identified the driver as Brandon Choate, 32, who was arrested on multiple charges and traffic violations.
Police say no one was injured during the pursuit.
Waterloo and Hudson police officers were also involved in the chase, as were Black Hawk County sheriff's deputies.