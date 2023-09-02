Man arrested on multiple charges after crashing stolen vehicle into Cedar Rapids home

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- Police have arrested a man on multiple charges after he crashed a vehicle reported stolen into a home.
Officers were dispatched to Martin Court NW around 11:30 p.m. Saturday to investigate a stolen vehicle report. Police located and attempted to stop the vehicle in the area, but the driver took off. He lost control and crashed into a home on Wiley Blvd.
Police identified the driver as 37-year-old Robert Becker. He was taken into custody on several charges and traffic violations. The charges include second-degree theft, possession of a stolen vehicle, eluding, OWI and hit and run.
No injuries were reported.