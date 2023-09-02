 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Man arrested on multiple charges after crashing stolen vehicle into Cedar Rapids home

  • 0
Generic Police Lights Pixabay Credit

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- Police have arrested a man on multiple charges after he crashed a vehicle reported stolen into a home.

Officers were dispatched to Martin Court NW around 11:30 p.m. Saturday to investigate a stolen vehicle report. Police located and attempted to stop the vehicle in the area, but the driver took off. He lost control and crashed into a home on Wiley Blvd.

Police identified the driver as 37-year-old Robert Becker. He was taken into custody on several charges and traffic violations. The charges include second-degree theft, possession of a stolen vehicle, eluding, OWI and hit and run.

No injuries were reported.

Tags

Recommended for you