Man arrested for burglarizing Cedar Falls apartment in April

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL) -- A man accused of illegally entering a Cedar Falls apartment last month has been arrested on a charge of first-degree burglary.
Asante Walker-Garcia, 25, of North Liberty, was taken into custody at his home on Friday.
On April 10th, Cedar Falls public safety officers were dispatched to an apartment on College Street on a report of a burglary.
Authorities said a man entered the apartment through an unlocked window, assaulted the resident and took some items before running from the area.
The resident who was assaulted suffered serious injuries, authorities said.