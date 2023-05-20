 Skip to main content
Man arrested for burglarizing Cedar Falls apartment in April

  • Updated
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL) -- A man accused of illegally entering a Cedar Falls apartment last month has been arrested on a charge of first-degree burglary.

Asante Walker-Garcia, 25, of North Liberty, was taken into custody at his home on Friday.

On April 10th, Cedar Falls public safety officers were dispatched to an apartment on College Street on a report of a burglary.

Authorities said a man entered the apartment through an unlocked window, assaulted the resident and took some items before running from the area.

The resident who was assaulted suffered serious injuries, authorities said.