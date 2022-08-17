Man arrested, charged in murder of 83-year-old

Allamakee County (KWWL) -- The Lansing and New Albin Police Department are investigating after an 83-year-old man was found dead on May 9th.
Police say they responded to a medical call for a report of an elderly man who was not breathing. Police say Daniel Lundy, 83, was dead and an investigation was launched into into his death.
On August 17, police arrested Andrew Karvel, 67, for the death of Lundy. Karvel is charged with 1st degree murder, and is currently being held in the Allamakee County Jail without bond.