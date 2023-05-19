Major concerts are returning to National Cattle Congress Fair for first time in a decade

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- For the first time in at least 10 years, major concerts are returning to the National Cattle Congress Fair in Waterloo.
This year's five-day event will feature a series of nightly concerts. They will replace the rodeo, a long-time staple of the fair's entertainment.
NCC General Manager Jim Koch said organizers decided to bring major concerts back to the fair, after hearing feedback from the public.
This week, fair organizers announced the first headliner. Everclear, with special guests The Ataris and the Pink Spiders, will perform inside the Hippodrome on Sept. 23rd. Tickets for the show went on sale today.
Koch says more concerts will be announced in the coming weeks.
The 113th National Cattle Congress Fair will be a five-day event, running from Sept. 20th through the 24th.