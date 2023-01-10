Magical Mix Kids Charity Auction Returns In-Person Friday, January 27

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL)
The annual Magical Mix Kids Charity Auction is back, in person, for 2023.
It's the 24th anniversary of the event, sponsored by RE/MAX Home Group. It will be held at the Hilton Garden Inn, 7213 Nordic Drive in Cedar Falls on Friday, January 27 with lots of food and music.
Doors will open at 5 pm and the silent auction will be underway. The always popular 'Live' Auction is set for 8:15 p.m.
Advance tickets are $20.00 or $25.00 at the door that night.
Tickets also include free beer tasting and a light meal.
Tickets can be purchased in advance at any RE/MAX Home Group office or at 93.5 The Mix Radio on Shirley Drive in Cedar Falls.
The annual event is the most important fundraiser of the year for the Magical Mix Kids the Cedar Valley non-profit organization which sends chronically ill children and their families to Disney World in Florida free of charge.
Jim Coloff, founder of the Magical Mix Kids, and owner of radio station, 93.5 The Mix. says, “This is our first chance for an in-person event in more than two years, and we couldn't be more excited. The theme is “Quack, Quack, We're Back.”
Coloff adds, 'The need to keep raising money really hit home last year, when one of the children on the trip had to be hospitalized shortly after arriving in Orlando. That family never made it to Disney World. Instead, they had to fly home for emergency surgery the next day.”
As a result, Magical Mix Kids scrambled to take care of all of the arrangements, and everything worked out.
For information, call 319-232-7100, or 319-266-7100.
his year's Dream Sponsors include: CVSi Motorsport, Curt Klatt & Karen Kayser, Veridian Credit Union, VGM, Greenstate Credit Union, Brummel Madsen Insurance & MidwestOne Bank
Magic Sponsors: Chocolaterie Stam & Peterson & Tietz
