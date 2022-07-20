Maddie Poppe kicks off 2022 Fayette County Fair

WEST UNION, Iowa (KWWL) – The 2022 Fayette County Fair kicked off Tuesday in West Union, bringing in people from all over the county and surrounding areas.
Tuesday's events included a BBQ contest and the crowning of the 2022 Fayette County Fair Queen. The queen pageant brought in $45,215 between sponsors and the pie auction. All that money goes back to the fairgrounds for upkeep and planning purposes.
The 2022 Fayette County Fair Queen is Abigail Patrick, an at-large candidate.
“We've gotten so much local support. We had a queen contest that raised more than $44,000. That's all going back to the grounds. The Fayette County support is just amazing,” said Kevin Converse, Fayette County Fair Board President.
For many people who grew up with the Fayette County Fair, recent years have brought some big changes for the better. Converse said a few years ago there was consideration of taking the fair down to a 4-H/FFA show without the rest of the fair festivities. That has since reversed course and the current fair board has worked to grow the fair and turn it into something people can be proud of and enjoy every year.
That's not to say agriculture isn't a a big focus at the fair; it is. There are 4-H and FFA members showing their prized livestock throughout the fair. Tuesday was Farm Bureau Day which featured farm-related activities and a community meal.
"I just feel like as a whole, we've become a more inviting environment. I started working here in town about 12 years ago, the amount of energy and the passion they've put into it has really improved everything around here,” said Nancy Franzen, Fayette County Farm Bureau.
Iowa's Maddie Poppe kicked off the music lineup for the fair. Country music's Big & Rich wrap up the fair on Saturday. A full schedule can be found here.