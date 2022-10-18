Lynch Family Foundation donates 40,000 pounds of pork to Northeast Iowa Food Bank

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- A local organization payed it forward with pork on Tuesday, providing 40,000 pounds of pork to neighbors in need.
The Lynch Family Foundation out of Waucoma was at the Northeast Iowa Food Bank on Tuesday morning to deliver the donation. It will provide over 30,000 individual meals to local families in need.
So far this year, the foundation has donated more than 90,000 pounds of pork to Iowa food banks.
Lynch Family Foundation Coordinator Melissa Blockhus said, "Food insecurities are always on the radar, and I think people are still recovering from being set back during COVID, and with the grocery prices it's just substantially higher. We just want to do what we can to help ease the worry of those who don't have the means that everyone else in the world does."
Some of the pork will also be used as the food pantry's holiday meal. Previous pork donations have also been made to food banks in Cedar Rapids, Des Moines, and Sioux City.