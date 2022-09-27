Loved ones of high speed accident victims joined law enforcement in Dubuque

DUBUQUE, Iowa-- The Iowa State Patrol says the state is on track to have one of its deadliest years for traffic accidents. To combat it they're teaming up with multiple departments in Dubuque and across Iowa in a new initiative to cut high speed accidents.
Just three months ago three Dubuque teens lost their lives herein a high speed crash. Official reports say they were going around 150 at the time accident.
"He lost control of the car and went to the side of a bridge, Tony Elskamp said. "Jumped over 32nd street. Flew hundreds of feet into an embankment. All three lives were ended immediately. "
Tony Elskamp is the father of Kennedy Elskamp, one of the teens who died in the fatal Dubuque accident in July. He joined dozens of other loved ones of high speed crash victims and law enforcement in Dubuque while announcing the new initiative on Tuesday.
"The way we’re going to make impact is through collaborative efforts," Jared Jensen, Dubuque's chief of police, said. "Us working together putting the number of enforcement out there that’s how we’re gonna do some of that. But I’d also like to implore people, it’s a choice."
Law enforcement is asking people make that better choice to go a slower speed. However they also plan to put officers on the road to make that happen. With increased law enforcement presence on the road.
""It’s incredibly important to me that we do all that we can to not have any more of those or reduce the amount of crashes that we have," ISP officer Joanna Kuhlman shared. "And unfortunately sometimes that depends on us taking enforcement action. "
Dubuque's sheriff Joe Kennedy says they need the community's help too.
"If you see someone driving recklessly, please contact us, contact law enforcement," Kennedy said. "Call 911 if you have, contact us on our non-emergency line. Someone will answer."
Tony Elskamp agrees and is joining law enforcement in asking everyone on the road make the decision to save lives.
"I’m old, I’ve made stupid decisions," Elskamp said. "Everyone out here has made stupid decisions and we were lucky enough to get out of it. This is one that kids got to think about decisions, and there are consequences. "
The initiative will continue until October 4th. Officials say it will involve hundreds of departments across the entire state.