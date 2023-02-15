Lonely goose finds match in time for Valentine's Day

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa (KWWL) -- A lonely Iowa goose has found a match after the Marshalltown community came together to find her a new love.
Blossom and Bud used to flock together at the cemetery each year, but Bud died last year, and the cemetery noticed Blossom acting up.
After posting an ad on their Facebook page for Blossom, the cemetery received a call from a couple in Iowa that was moving out of state and couldn't bring their male goose along.
Frankie the goose has been a welcome addition to the cemetery, and experts say that most geese mate for life.