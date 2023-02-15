 Skip to main content
...Winter Storm Expected to Impact Portions of Southern into
Central Iowa on Tonight into Thursday...

.Another storm is set to begin affecting Iowa by late this
evening. Snow will spread into southern and central Iowa then
persist into Thursday before ending by later in the day. Moderate
to heavy snow amounts are forecast along with strong winds
producing areas of blowing and drifting snow.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS
EVENING TO 6 PM CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6
inches. The lower amounts are expected toward the north side
of the advisory area.

* WHERE...Portions of west central into central Iowa.

* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 6 PM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Some of the heaviest snow is expected
around the time of the morning commute on Thursday. Be
prepared for slick roads, poor visibilities during this time
and allow extra time to reach your destination.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

Lonely goose finds match in time for Valentine's Day

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa (KWWL) -- A lonely Iowa goose has found a match after the Marshalltown community came together to find her a new love.

Blossom and Bud used to flock together at the cemetery each year, but Bud died last year, and the cemetery noticed Blossom acting up. 

After posting an ad on their Facebook page for Blossom, the cemetery received a call from a couple in Iowa that was moving out of state and couldn't bring their male goose along. 

Frankie the goose has been a welcome addition to the cemetery, and experts say that most geese mate for life.

