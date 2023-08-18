 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
9 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 105 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of Central and Northern Iowa.

* WHEN...From 1 PM to 9 PM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

List of cooling centers in eastern Iowa

  • Updated
  • 0
Heat Wave
Jasmine Aquino

EASTERN IOWA (KWWL) -- With several days projected between 90-100 degrees throughout the next week, find a list of cooling centers in a city near you.

DUBUQUE: 

  • Dubuque Intermodal Transportation Center Lobby
    • Monday - Wednesday, 6:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m. 
  • Carnegie-Stout Public Library, 360 W. 11th St. 
    • Sunday, 12 p.m. - 5 p.m. 
    • Monday – Wednesday, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. 
  • Multicultural Family Center, 1157 Central Ave. 
    • Monday –Wednesday, 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. 
  • Bunker Hill Golf Course Clubhouse, 2200 Bunker Hill Rd
    • Sunday – Wednesday, 7 a.m. - 8 p.m. 
  • Dubuque Rescue Mission, 398 Main St
    • Daily, 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. 
  • Dubuque Ice Arena 
    • Sunday, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. 
    • Monday – Wednesday, 6 a.m. - 9 p.m

CEDAR FALLS:

  • Cedar Falls Public Library, 524 Main Street: Open Monday –Wednesday, 10:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.; Thursday – Friday, 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.; Saturday, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.; Sunday, 1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. Drinking fountain, air-conditioning, and internet access available. 
  • The Hearst Center for the Arts, 304 West Seerley Boulevard: Open Tuesday and Thursday, 10:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.; Wednesday and Friday, 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.  Air-conditioning, drinking fountain, and wi-fi available.
  • Cedar Falls Visitor Center, 6510 Hudson Road: Open Monday – Friday, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Air-conditioning, drinking fountain available. 
  • Cedar Falls Public Safety- Training Room, 4600 South Main Street: Open 24/7. Air-conditioning, drinking fountain available.

MARION:

  • Marion Public Library, 1101 6th Avenue: Open Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday from 1-5 p.m.

  • Thomas Park Safe Room, 343 Marion Boulevard: Open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.                                                  

  • Lowe Park Arts & Environment Center, 4500 N. 10th Street: Open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

  • Marion City Hall Lobby, 1225 6th Avenue: Open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

  • Marion Police Department Lobby, 6315 Highway 151: Open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

This list will be updated as more centers are added.

