List of cooling centers in eastern Iowa

EASTERN IOWA (KWWL) -- With several days projected between 90-100 degrees throughout the next week, find a list of cooling centers in a city near you.
DUBUQUE:
- Dubuque Intermodal Transportation Center Lobby
- Monday - Wednesday, 6:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m.
- Carnegie-Stout Public Library, 360 W. 11th St.
- Sunday, 12 p.m. - 5 p.m.
- Monday – Wednesday, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
- Multicultural Family Center, 1157 Central Ave.
- Monday –Wednesday, 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.
- Bunker Hill Golf Course Clubhouse, 2200 Bunker Hill Rd.
- Sunday – Wednesday, 7 a.m. - 8 p.m.
- Dubuque Rescue Mission, 398 Main St.
- Daily, 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.
- Dubuque Ice Arena
- Sunday, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
- Monday – Wednesday, 6 a.m. - 9 p.m
CEDAR FALLS:
- Cedar Falls Public Library, 524 Main Street: Open Monday –Wednesday, 10:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.; Thursday – Friday, 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.; Saturday, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.; Sunday, 1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. Drinking fountain, air-conditioning, and internet access available.
- The Hearst Center for the Arts, 304 West Seerley Boulevard: Open Tuesday and Thursday, 10:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.; Wednesday and Friday, 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. Air-conditioning, drinking fountain, and wi-fi available.
- Cedar Falls Visitor Center, 6510 Hudson Road: Open Monday – Friday, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Air-conditioning, drinking fountain available.
- Cedar Falls Public Safety- Training Room, 4600 South Main Street: Open 24/7. Air-conditioning, drinking fountain available.
MARION:
Marion Public Library, 1101 6th Avenue: Open Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday from 1-5 p.m.
Thomas Park Safe Room, 343 Marion Boulevard: Open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Lowe Park Arts & Environment Center, 4500 N. 10th Street: Open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Marion City Hall Lobby, 1225 6th Avenue: Open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Marion Police Department Lobby, 6315 Highway 151: Open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
This list will be updated as more centers are added.