Linn, Johnson County Emergency Management send resources to help with flooding

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) - As the Mississippi River continues to rise in cities and counties along the Eastern part of the state, resources, and equipment are pouring in from across the state to help fight the flooding.
Over the years, the Cedar River has seen its share of flooding. Right now, both the Cedar River in Cedar Rapids and the Iowa River down in Iowa City are sitting at normal levels. With both rivers calm, The Linn and Johnson County Emergency Management Agencies are sending equipment and resources to deal with flooding in Southeast Iowa.
Both counties have sent a state-owned and maintained pump typically stored in their area to Davenport. They are among the 70 pumps strategically placed throughout the state so they can be deployed quickly.
"It's a six-inch pump with a big diesel motor on the trailer-mounted pump, with all the hoses and attachments that go with it," Linn County Emergency Management Specialist and Operations Officer Tom Ulrich said.
Ulrich said the pumps are often used to keep the city out of too much water.
"All along the river, they have levee systems and sea walls to keep the river out," Ulrich said. "If they do happen to have rain, the natural flow of that rain is to go to the river when we're now blocking that flow of off, so the pumps would be used to pump out water in the event they had a slight leak or a breach in the levee."
While most major cities, like Cedar Rapids and Davenport, have significant pumping capabilities, they often need additional state pumps to help fight off flood waters.
"These smaller pumps can be used for dewatering municipal buildings where the basements are flooded. It could be used for dewatering storm drains," Ulrich said. "There's a lot of uses other than people think. It is not just pumping river water all the time, there's a lot of drainage that goes with cities, and that's where these pumps come into play."
Johnson County is also sending some of its own assets to help the City of Comanche in Clinton County fend off flooding. They sent a Probagger 12 skid street, sandbagging attachments for filling bags and four-inch trash pumps.
That equipment is typically stored at public works shops throughout the county in North Liberty and Iowa City.
"Iowa is very fortunate that we have experienced flooding before. We've had practice in dewatering cities, and we've had practice working with our federal and state partners so the locals everybody pulls together," Ulrich said. "If the need arises, they just ask and have more help. That is the way it works here in Iowa."
Ulrich said the pre-positioning of those resources allows help to reach communities near any rising river in the state quickly.
"We never know where or when one of the floods will happen," Ulrich said. "Right now, it's happening one Mississippi. Later in the spring or summer, it might be happening along the Wapsipinicon or the Cedar Rivers."
The pumps will return to Linn and Johnson Counties once the water recedes and clean-up efforts end.