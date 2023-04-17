Linn County officials provide update on Bertram Bridge replacement and relocation

LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Linn County Secondary Road Department has given an update on the relocation of the Bertram Bridge nearly two weeks after the bridge was damaged during relocation efforts.
On April 3, crews attempted to move the bridge when it twisted and was damaged during removal.
Linn County Assistant Engineer Garret Reddish provided an update in a press release.
Reddish said, “We, along with many Linn County residents, are disappointed that the relocation of the bridge did not go as planned. However, we remain hopeful that we will be able to honor the 146-year history of the bridge and are continuing to explore all possible options to do so.”
The Bertram Road and bridge replacement will continue. The project will entail removing the existing road, realigning the road for the bridge, installing new culverts, and replacing the old truss bridge with a new concrete beam bridge.
Road closures in the area will remain in effect until the project is completed in October of 2023.