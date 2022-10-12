 Skip to main content
Linn County Board of Supervisors vote in favor of Solar moratorium

Linn County Solar Projects

LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) -- In a unanimous vote, the Linn County Board of Supervisors voted in support of the ordinance that puts a moratorium on accepting rezoning applications for the Renewable Energy Overlay District.

The moratorium can be extended no more than three times in a 12-month period. The moratorium period will allow staff to examine the county's renewable energy standards, while learning from two recently-used utility-scale solar rezoning applications. 

“We’re not aiming for a perfect ordinance,” said Linn County Planning & Development Director Charlie Nichols in a press release. “We’re looking to improve our already good code into something more Linn County customers are comfortable with and can accept, which is reflective of our Customer-Centered Culture.”

Linn County’s Planning & Development Department are also creating  Renewable Energy Review Committees. The committees will look into areas such as energy code, setbacks, vegetation, battery energy storage systems, and more.

The committees will begin to meet in November to evaluate needed updates to the energy code.

