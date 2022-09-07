Linn County Board of Supervisors approve rezoning of solar panel projects in 2-1 vote

LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Linn County Board of Supervisors has voted 2-1 to approve the rezoning of their solar panel projects.
The rezoning applications apply to the Duane Arnold Solar I LLC and the Duane Arnold Solar II LLC projects.
“Linn County is the leader in Iowa and the Midwest with our commitment to renewable energy sources by approving utility-scale solar arrays that will provide clean renewable energy, create new jobs, and place Linn County at the top of the list for companies looking to expand or locate in our region,” said Supervisor Ben Rogers.
“I’m disappointed that we couldn’t increase the setbacks to give the non-participating property owners a seat at the table for negotiations,” said Supervisor Louis Zumbach.
“I also would have liked all recommendations from our County departments to be considered instead of just some, so we could have discussed a more detailed plan," Zumbach added.
The next steps for the project include Duane Arnold Solar LLC applying for building permits before construction commences.