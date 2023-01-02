Lennox Industries to lay off 114 Marshalltown employees in mid-January

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa (KWWL) -- Lennox Industries in Marshalltown is expected to lay off 114 employees on January 16.
Iowa Workforce Development confirmed the layoffs. Lennox Industries, Marshalltown's third-largest employer, is listed under the WARN (Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification) notification list. The company filed the mass layoff notice with the state back on December 20, 2022.
The Marshalltown Times-Republican reports that a worker affected by the layoffs says there is no definitive return date set for those who will be laid off.
Lennox Industries has more than 900 employees from Marshalltown and surrounding communities. The plant builds furnaces, air conditioning units and heat pumps for homes and businesses.
The plant was severely damaged in the July 2018 tornado that tore through much of Marshalltown.