Legislators join landowners in looking to limit eminent domain

WAVERLY, Iowa (KWWL) -- Landowners and legislators have been talking about limiting eminent domain power for companies looking to run CO2 pipelines in Iowa.
Currently there are three different companies looking to run pipelines across some part of Iowa. However, landowners across the proposed areas have said they don't want these pipelines near their land. Over the past week, legislators have introduced several bills to answer that.
One of those bills was discussed at the town hall on Friday, with one of the 21 co-sponsors, House Leader Pat Grassley.
The bill puts hard limits in place on the Iowa Utilities Board's power to give out permits and the right of eminent domain.
Saying that liquid carbon pipeline companies would have to get all other permits whether they're federal, local, or from another state before the board can give their go ahead.
If they want to use eminent domain, the company would have to get at least 90% of the land through voluntary easement.
In response to criticism of the bill, Grassley said at the town hall that he doesn't think it's perfect, but that it's a good step forward.
Grassley said, "At the end of the day our objective is to try to protect landowners from eminent domain. I understand that there are other things we should be looking at and need to be looking at but right now, there's one fire at a time we're trying to put out and this seems to be the one that's burning the hottest."
The bill also provides more avenues for landowners to get recourse if their land is damaged, and includes farm tenants in that category.