Legendary West Branch football coach Butch Pedersen passes away

WEST BRANCH, Iowa (KWWL)- Legendary West Branch football coach Butch Pedersen passed away Monday morning after a battle with cancer.
Pedersen, who continued to coach last season after his diagnosis, was one of Iowa's most successful football coaches. Pedersen led the Bears to over 300 victories and three state titles.
West Branch Community School District Superintendent Marty Jimmerson confirmed the news Monday, saying the school will hold a memorial service in his honor.
Jimmerson credited Pedersen's impact on his student-athletes, his willingness to put others ahead of himself, and his pride in representing West Branch football- adding "he will be dearly missed."
In lieu of a physical memorial, Jimmerson says the Pedersen family is instead asking for donations to a medical expense fund and/or a memorial scholarship. Details on Pedersen's memorial services are still pending.