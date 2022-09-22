Legendary UNI Football Coach Darrell Mudra dies at 93

CEDAR FALLS(KWWL)-- The University of Northern Iowa remembers legendary football coach Dr. Darrell Mudra who died Wednesday at the age of 93.
Mudra who was known as Dr. Victory had a distinguished coaching career compiling 208 victories at seven different collegiate stops. Two of Mudra's teams captured National titles.
UNI was Mudra's final coaching job. He led the Panthers to a 43-16-1 record and 3 conference championships in five years. During Mudra's time at UNI, current Panther Head Coach Mark Farley played for Mudra and served as a graduate assistant. Farley says Darrell Mudra time at UNI has had a lasting legacy.
Mark Farley/UNI Head Football Coach,
"They called him Dr. because he was a Doctor of Psychology and it was more of a game of psychology to him than Xs and Os. He surrounded himself with good coaches.
The personnel was to get the best players on the field. It was always about teaching to him. he emphasized all the time the three greatest teachers of all time Shakespeare, Jesus and Socrates. As a football 18 year old I wonder what do those three have in common. But as you look back now it is all about teaching, it is all about fundamentals it is all about getting your players and personnel in the right spot to be successful."
Dr. Mudra was inducted into the College Football Hall-of-Fame in 200.