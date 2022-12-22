Leave your pets inside this week

IOWA (KWWL) -- With the dangerously cold temperatures this week, frostbite is not only a major concern for people, but also for their pets.
Veterinarian Kent Melick with the Cedar Bend Humane Society is reminding dog owners to bring those pups inside.
The low temperatures risk frostbite for animals with ears and paws. Another issue is keeping animals hydrated properly. If left outside, their water bowls will freeze quickly.
Melick said, "If at all possible, bring these pets into a garage or into an enclosed porch. It's extremely important they have plenty of fresh water."
Melick explained, "If they start to get dehydrated, that’s going to be a major issue for them. So if they can’t provide the heated water bowl, they need to go out frequently and change that water because it’s going to freeze rather quickly.”
You can also use heat lamps to help your animals. However, make sure that you are using them in a safe spot so they don't become fire hazards.