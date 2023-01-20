League of Women Voters to hold 4 Legislative Forums over the next three months

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) The non-partisan League of Women Voters of Black Hawk and Bremer Counties invites the public to its four remaining Legislative Forums.
Several area Iowa State Legislators are invited to the forums, where they take questions directly from their constituents.
The next forum will be held on February 17, 4:30-6:30 PM at the Van G. Miller Adult Learning Center in Waterloo, at 120 Jefferson Street.
Cherie Dargan, President of the area LWV says the League's goal is to empower voters and defend Democracy.
"To me, one of the wonderful things about the league is that it's a safe
place. People come that are Democrats, Republicans and Independents.
We forget that there is now a growing, it's more than a small percentage. It's almost equal in terms of breaking down the party. So, it's a place where people talk about issues and try to solve problems. I see our main purpose as registry and educating and advocating."
In the 2020 election, the national League of Women Voters was able to register an estimated 20-million additional voters.
Retired long-time Waterloo teacher, Jean Seeland, has gotten involved over the years. She says,
"That's why we sponsor these forums. It's just an education process.
These were started way back in the '70s by teachers in waterloo.
in fact, a teacher who is now passed away, Larry Hamilton, started the
forums. Over the years, we gathered about 25 community groups that wanted to sponsor it. This has been an ongoing tradition in the Cedar Valley for a long time."
While the League bills itself as a non-partisan organization, Dargan says they often take positions on what they view as key issues.
Here is a list of the upcoming LWV Legislative Forums. All will he held from 4:40-6:30 PM at Hawkeye's Van G. Miller Adult Learning Center in Waterloo.
February 17, March 3, March 24, and April 14.
Cherie Dargan and Jean Seeland talk about the LWV on this week's edition of The Steele Report.
For more information contact the League here.