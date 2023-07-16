Late night shooting incident leaves one person injured in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- One person is hospitalized following a shooting in a residential neighborhood.
It happened just before 11 p.m. Saturday. Officers reponded to a report of shots fired in the 1100 block of 32nd St. NE. Upon arrival, the found a home a been shot several times.
According to Cedar Rapids police, the victim was struck by one of the bullets while sleeping inside the home Paramedics treated the person on scene.
The victim was then taken to a local hospital. Sunday morning, police said the person was in stable condition.
Authorities have not identified the person injured.