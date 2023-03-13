Last day to vote for Iowa's best burger of 2023

Monday, March 13th is the last day to vote for the 14th Annual Iowa's Best Burger Contest.
The competition is held every year by the Iowa Beef Industry Council and the Iowa Cattlemen's Association.
According to the contest rules, for contestants to qualify as a hamburger, the burger must be 100% ground beef, though other ingredients are able to be added. The beef patties must be served on a bun or other bread product with every component placed between the bun or bread.
Ten finalists will be selected throughout the state based on nominations. Anonymous judges will be deciding the final winner.
Voting for the best burger will end March 13th at 5 p.m.
Nominations can be submitted at iabeef.org
Last year's winner was The Tombstone smashburger from The Flying Elbow in Marshalltown.