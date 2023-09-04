Labor Day picnic recognizes union achievements in Iowa City

IOWA CITY (KWWL) -- This Labor Day is special for unions in Iowa City, after a year of successful negotiations and the creation of new unions.
Kasey Jurgensen is the Chief Steward for the Local Teamsters 238 for the Iowa City School District bus drivers. This year, they negotiated a new three-year-long contract with the district.
"Being a school bus driver for 18 years, I know all of the drivers quite well and they know me, they know that I am working for them, I’ll be there for them, with the company and otherwise," Jurgensen said.
For her, union work is in her blood.
"Being in the union I have to say- my father was a teamster, and so am I," she said, adding, "to be part of the union means representation- equal pay for all."
The Labor Day picnic, hosted by the Iowa City Federation of Labor, welcomed union members, their families, and friends of the union- both young and old.
“We have politicians here, we have every walks of life are here. I just helped a lady 81 coming in- to the young 20-year-olds that are now becoming part of union- it’s the whole gamut of union members,” Jurgensen said.
At the Englert Theatre- workers just officially became part of the IATSE Local 690.
"The decision to like do we want to do this to the finished product- took ya, well over a year- a lot of time and effort, unpaid hours from us, going into making that happen," member Justin Comer said.
Comer was just sworn in as a journeyman with the union Sunday- and it's changed his perspective on Labor Day.
“I’ve always celebrated Labor Day as just a day off work, and just a time to think about the hard won victories of the labor movements which is you know not nearly as strong as it once was," he said, adding, "we wouldn’t have days off like that without people putting their lives on the line for workers rights so to actually be officially apart of a labor movement finally is like ‘oh ya I actually have a real reason to celebrate this now.’"
Iowa City School bus drivers joined the union in 2005- and the message is still the same.
"Labor Day means exactly what it is- we are celebrating those people who came before us," Jurgensen said, adding, "Unions change the face of America- for me that’s the bottom line."