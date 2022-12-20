La Porte City sausage company set to close

LA PORTE CITY, Iowa (KWWL) -- After almost 60 years in business, Kramer Sausage Company in La Porte City is closing its doors at the end of December.
They made the announcement on social media, saying that they've stopped making any product. However, they say that they still have a full inventory worth of product.
The owners discussed about closing in October, but they "still had some orders and obligations to fulfill."
The owners are closing due to health reasons. Their final day will be on December 31.
The owners say that they may open up on some Saturdays in January if they still have product left.