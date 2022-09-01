La Porte City Golf Course set to close down in September

LA PORTE CITY, Iowa (KWWL) -- The La Porte City Golf Club is set to close on September 10th.
The announcement was made in a Facebook post on Wednesday, citing many reasons for the closure.
The owners say in the post that they are open to keeping the course open, but that there are not any options that "makes sense."
A plan is in place to auction off the equipment and select property in the coming weeks. The property will be listed as an acreage/farmland.
"I can understand the emotions you are all feeling, I am feeling them also," the owner said in the post.
"I hope you can work together and pull something off for the sake of the course and save this for the community. Thank you for the great years," the owner said.