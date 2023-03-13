KWWL hosting Amazon Best-Selling author Tom Ray for free marketing event

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- KWWL has arranged a free virtual client event for local businesses featuring a nationally recognized expert in local marketing. The event, “Get Sought! Not Found” brings a full hour of best practices for local businesses including:
- How to be sought, not found
- Messaging for today’s consumer
- Why branding is out, and results are in
Local Businesses are invited to the virtual event on Thursday, March 30, 2023, at 10:00AM CST.
Tom Ray is Executive Vice President of JDA.media, an international media sales training and marketing consulting firm dedicated to driving substantial revenue growth for local and national Media Companies in the English and Spanish language space.
Tom’s diverse background gives him a unique perspective on driving results for the local advertiser, from his experience in radio, broadcast and cable television, to the 5 years he spent in digital development and marketing.
For more than 20 years, he has conducted in-person and virtual client events across the country, where he helps sales teams and advertisers discover what works and what doesn’t in local advertising. His books, Branding is OUT, Results are IN! Lessons for the LOCAL Advertiser, and Recession Lessons: Selling Through Adversity, are focused on helping advertisers and media sellers achieve results with advertising, in prosperous times and in times of crisis.
Tom is a member of the National Speakers Association and has achieved the Certified Speaking Professional (CSP) designation. Whether it’s speaking to the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB), a State Broadcasters Association event, or in front of a group of local advertisers, he delivers thought-provoking content with his high energy persona.
You can register for this event here.