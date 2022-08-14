Key West Fire Department Holds Dubuque Fun Day

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) - The Key West Fire Department held their Dubuque Fun Day on Sunday. The day gave the community a chance to support their local organizations.
Festivities began at 12 p.m. with a parade that began in the parking lot of Truck's Country car dealership. The community then proceeded to go down Timothy Street to Key West Drive and follow it until they turned around in the Leonard Funeral Home parking lot and made their way back to the Key West Fire Department.
The day was filled with plenty of fun activities for families to enjoy. Kids could enjoy free inflatables, receive a Fun Day T-shirt, and got a chance to see a helicopter. Live music also played at the station for adults to enjoy during the day.
All of the concessions served were provided by local nonprofits, and all of the proceeds earned are going towards local community organizations like Research for the Kids, Boy Scout Troop 69, and the Dubuque County Dairy Association.