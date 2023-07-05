Keokuk Co. woman killed in July 4th crash

MARION COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL)- A Keokuk County woman was killed in a crash just after 5:00 p.m. Tuesday in Marion County, near Melcher-Dallas.
An initial report from the Iowa State Patrol indicates the driver of a 2013 Chevy Equinox failed to "navigate the curve" on the 1900 block of Highway S45 before veering off the road into a ditch, eventually vaulting over a driveway and hitting a tree.
A passenger identified as Whitney Marie Brown, 34, of What Cheer was killed in the accident. Three other passengers in the car were taken to the hospital. Police did not reveal their condition nor what other factors may have led up to the crash.