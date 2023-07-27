 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values will again reach near 105 Friday
afternoon...locally higher values possible.

* WHERE...Central and Southern Iowa.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Justin Adams to perform at UNI's Homecoming concert

Justin Adams
University of Northern Iowa

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL) -- The University of Northern Iowa has announced that country music artist and alum Justin Adams will perform at the University's 2023 Homecoming concert on October 20.

The show will begin at the Commons Plaza at 7:00 p.m.

Adams graduated from UNI in 2008 majoring in physical education: exercise science. Adams also set a school record with 54 consecutive football games played. He later went on to be inducted into the Athletics Hall of Fame in 2021.

Previously, Adams has shared the stage with music acts such as Dan + Shay, Old Dominion, Trace Adkins, Kane Brown, Chase Rice and the Eli Young Band.