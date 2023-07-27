Justin Adams to perform at UNI's Homecoming concert

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL) -- The University of Northern Iowa has announced that country music artist and alum Justin Adams will perform at the University's 2023 Homecoming concert on October 20.
The show will begin at the Commons Plaza at 7:00 p.m.
Adams graduated from UNI in 2008 majoring in physical education: exercise science. Adams also set a school record with 54 consecutive football games played. He later went on to be inducted into the Athletics Hall of Fame in 2021.
Previously, Adams has shared the stage with music acts such as Dan + Shay, Old Dominion, Trace Adkins, Kane Brown, Chase Rice and the Eli Young Band.