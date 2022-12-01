Justice Department reaches settlement with Iowa over conditions at Glenwood Resource Center

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Justice Department has reached a settlement with the state of Iowa over conditions at the Glenwood Resource Center, which is set to close in 2024.
The Department claims that the state exposes Glenwood residents to unreasonable harm and serious risk of harm by subjecting them to uncontrolled and unsupervised experimentation.
This includes inadequate physical and behavioral health care and inadequate protection from harm.
Under the agreement, federal officials will not pursue legal action against the state, but it still needs to be approved in court.