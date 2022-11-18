Jones County fire leaves one minor dead and multiple others injured

JONES COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) -- Firefighters responded to a house fire in Onslow early Friday morning that left a minor dead and multiple others injured. The event is being referred to as a mass casualty incident.
The Jones County Sheriff's Office responded to the call around 4:15 a.m. The fire was located on 205 Summit Street in Onslow.
The Wyoming Fire Department was the first agency to respond. They arrived on scene at 4:29 a.m. While they were in route, the Sheriff's Office received an additional call claiming that a child was trapped in an upstairs bedroom.
At the time of the fire, there was an adult and five minors inside.
Even with other agencies on scene assisting, they could not rescue the trapped child due to the intensity of the fire. The deceased victim was a student at the Midland School District.
The school district has been notified and crisis staff will be available.
The adult and four other minors were able to get themselves out of the home. They were transported to an area hospital to be treated for heat and smoke related injuries.
The adult and three of the minors have since been released from the hospital. The condition of the hospitalized minor is currently unknown.
The State Fire Marshall's Office determined that the fire was accidental in nature, and that it started in the home's kitchen.
The investigation efforts are still ongoing. The identities of the occupants will be released on Saturday.