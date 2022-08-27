JoJo Siwa stops at high school football game to support local family

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL)-- Dubuque Hempstead and Senior students got a big surprise at their football game last night; a visit from superstar JoJo Siwa!
Siwa was intown supporting her cousin that cheers for Dubuque Senior. Her aunt says she was very excited to be able to watch and hang out with fans.
The 19-year-old singer, actress, and fashion icon grew to stardom on the hit TV show "Dance Moms" before making her own breakout success with music and a clothing line. Just this year, Siwa was a judge on So You Think You Can Dance.