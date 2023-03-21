Johnson County group asking for help after catalytic converter thefts

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL)- Table to Table, a Johnson County based organization dedicated to delivering food to people experiencing food insecurity is asking for help after a pair of catalytic converter thefts.
The organization says two of their vehicles are inoperable as a result of the thefts- leaving them with thousands of dollars of repair costs and reduced capacity to meet their needs.
Officials say the situation comes at a tenuous time for many as expanded SNAP benefits are set to expire, only increasing the need for their services. Each week, Table to Table says their volunteers collect and distribute 45,000 pounds of food.
They estimate that it could cost over $5,000 to repair the cars and potentially even more to protect the rest of their fleet.