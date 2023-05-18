John Deere Tractor & Engine Museum 5K & Run/Walk this Saturday, May 20

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) The 100th anniversary celebration of the John Deere Model D Tractor kicks off Saturday morning, May 20, with the John Deere Tractor & Engine Museum 5K Run/Walk at 500 Westfield Avenue in Waterloo.
It all begins with the a 'Kids Spoker Sprint' at 7:30 a.m. followed by the 5K Run/Walk at 8:00 a.m.
The 5K will trace the historic footprint of Waterloo John Deere Tractor Production over the 3.1 mile 5K course.
After the Run/Walk, there will be a host of family-friendly activities, with an awards ceremony.
The John Deere Tractor & Engine Museum will also be open for visitor tours.
Proceeds from the day will go to the Northeast Iowa Food Bank, to help in ongoing efforts to feed food insecure Cedar Valley residents.
Feeding America reports 1 in 13 Americans face hunger daily and 1 in 9 children face daily hunger in the region serve by the Northeast Iowa Food Bank.
Register for the event here.
The Saturday events kick off the 100th anniversary celebration of the John Deere Model D Tractor. More than 160,000 Model D's were built from 1923 through 1953, the longest tractor production run in John Deere history.
Nine iconic John Deere Model D Tractors will be on display.