John Deere rolls out the 'Green' carpet for Noah's Make-A-Wish

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL)
The wishes requested by Make-A-Wish kids are wide-ranging, to say the least.
Some may wish for a computer, a Game Boy or to meet a celebrity.
Noah Wyatt had just one request for his Make-A-Wish. He wanted to visit the place where his favorite tractors are made. In other words, Noah wanted to visit the John Deere facilities in Waterloo, Iowa.
John Deere employees all across the Cedar Valley gave Noah Wyatt enthusiastic welcomes, when he came to Iowa from his home in the village Fort Jennings, Ohio, in the northwestern part of that state.
Deere employees greeted him with cheers and applause, and that impressed the 20-year old.
Noah says, "It made me feel special that a lot of people wanted to say 'Hi" to me."
Noah uses a wheelchair. He is paralyzed from the waist down, due to several neurological conditions, including spina bifida. Noah traveled to the Cedar Valley with his parents, Stuart and Amy, along with his sister Lily, and brother Alex.
Noah's Make-A-Wish trip has been some five years in the making, says Noah's Mom, Amy. "It's been a long time coming with Covid, as far as the trip goes, we've just been so excited. It's been like a build up to it, We just really appreciate everybody's effort. It just made us feel really special here."
Noah's Dad, Stuart, says the trip was amazing for the entire family. "For Noah, it is literally a dream come true. The Make-A-Wish organization has taken his 'Wish' and transformed it into a reality that we could never even have imagine."
John Deere rolled out the 'Green Carpet' for Noah. Tractor Cab and Assembly Operations Manager, Steve Stanic, says it's something Deere truly enjoys.
Steve says, "The magic of Make A Wish is revealed in its name. It provides life-changing wishes for young people, like Noah, who have experienced the hardship of critical illness.
Steve adds, "We are honored and humbled that Noah selected us as his wish. And, in turn, we want to provide him with the best experience possible. We can't do that without our employees in this facility and in this community."
A thrill for Noah came when he not only got to ride in the John Deere 9RX, he got to drive the tractor, which is Deere's largest and most powerful.
Deere employee and former Waterloo Black Hawks Defenseman, Jason Harris, helped Noah drive that big rig.
Jason says, "He absolutely enjoyed it, He had a great time." Jason says Noah wanted to go fast. "He wanted to hit the top speed at 23, but, there was no way I was going to be touching those gears."
In addition, during his visit to the John Deere Tractor Cab and Assembly Operations in Waterloo, Noah was given a special tractor number plate, personalized with his name. It's a one-of-a-kind number plate, because it's for a John Deere Tractor which has never been built and never will be. It's just for Noah.
John Deere also gave Noah and his entire family a wide assortment of Deere items, including toys and games. Employees signed a huge 'Welcome Noah' banner,.
Wendy Schultz, Make-A-Wish Illinois Corporate Giving Director, says Noah easily qualified for a Make-A-Wish experience. "There are more than 250 qualifying conditions that make a child eligible for a wish. Every wish is as unique as the child who makes the wish."
But, Wendy admits, Noah's wish was a little different. She says, "This one was very unique and very special, given that Noah has been waiting so long for this. And, this was the only wish he wanted. We are trying to make sure that we can reach very eligible child with the magic of a wish."
Wendy says if someone knows of a child who has a critical illness and may qualify, just contact Make-A-Wish at: wish.org/refer.
When talking about this special trip, Mom, Amy, adds, "It has just been amazing. Everybody at John Deere and Make-A-Wish just went above and beyond for Noah. The amount of time and effort and just care that everybody has put into it. It's awesome."
Stuart says, "He wanted to just come and get his hands dirty and make a tractor."
Noah summed it up this way. "Definitely a once in a lifetime experience."