 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jirovsky and Grundy Center Breaks 2A State records in Winning Title

  • 0

AMES(KWWL)--Grundy Center Freshman Judd Jirovsky produced the best state performance in the history of Iowa High School golf.  Jirovsky who shot an 8 under par 63 in the first round followed it up with a 3 under par 68 to win the 2A State medalist honors while setting an all class record of 11 under par 131. 

Grundy Center also captured the boys team with a Class 2A State record 597. The Spartans win their 4th State team title in school history. Beckman was second and defending champion Hudson was third.

Tags

Recommended for you