Jirovsky and Grundy Center Breaks 2A State records in Winning Title

AMES(KWWL)--Grundy Center Freshman Judd Jirovsky produced the best state performance in the history of Iowa High School golf. Jirovsky who shot an 8 under par 63 in the first round followed it up with a 3 under par 68 to win the 2A State medalist honors while setting an all class record of 11 under par 131.
Grundy Center also captured the boys team with a Class 2A State record 597. The Spartans win their 4th State team title in school history. Beckman was second and defending champion Hudson was third.