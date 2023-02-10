Jesse Cosby Center Black & White Gala set for March 4 at Local 838 Union Hall

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL)
The 56th annual Black & White Gala to benefit the Jesse Cosby Neighborhood Center in Waterloo is coming up on Saturday, March 4, at the U-A-W Local 838 Union Hall.
The public is invited to the 'Black Tie' event, which is the largest and only major fundraising event of the year for the local non-profit, with proceeds benefiting the Jesse Cosby Center and its vital mission.
The Jesse Cosby Center is a non-profit organization that provides meals, activities, services, and assistance for Black Hawk County. The center delivers more than 80-meals a day to local seniors.
“Our job is to help the community by way of safe support for our citizens,” said Debra Hodges-Harmon, Director at the Jesse Cosby Center. “The center provides senior and youth activities, meals on wheels, food donations, rent and homelessness assistance, training, maintenance, and staff support."
Hodges-Harmon adds, "We have dedicated participants that visit every day and love being part of a new family. Seniors in particular want to enjoy life outside of their four walls and what better place to do it than a wonderful community center?”
Social hour will begin at 5 pm at Local 838. The dinner and program at 7 pm., followed by a Live Band. Last year's event produced a full house, so get your tickets early.
For the first time this year, tickets to the gala can be purchased online at: bit.ly/JCGala23. Tickets will also be sold at the door the night of the event.
Individual tickets for the gala are $75 and tables (six seats) can be purchased for $400. The Grow Cedar Valley Leadership Institute has been helping the Jesse Cosby Center get ready for this year's gala.
Sponsorships are available as well. To purchase tickets and view sponsorship packages, visit bit.ly/JCGala23 or stop by the Jesse Cosby Center located at 1112 Mobile Street during business hours (8:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., Monday – Thursday and 8:30 a.m. to Noon on Fridays). Again, this event is black-tie formal.
“We want everyone to know what the Jesse Cosby Center stands for and why we are here. Our doors are open to all,” said Bates.
“The organization runs on donations and grants, making the gala an essential fundraiser in providing important resources for citizens. Not only do guests get to experience a fantastic evening and support the center, but we then use that to further find ways to lift up our community. We take our seniors and youth on local field trips. Our center was rated number one in the promotion of farmer’s market coupons. We believe that supporting other organizations as we continue to grow ourselves can make an even bigger impact in the lives of others.”
“Our goal is to spread awareness of the center and its mission. We want the name Jesse Cosby Center on everyone’s lips so that our community knows they have a safe space, resources, kindness, and a warm meal waiting for them.”
Debra Hodges-Harmon and Amanda Huisman of the Grow Cedar Valley Leadership Institute stop by the KWWL studio to talk about the Black & White Gala for this week's edition of The Steele Report.