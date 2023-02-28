Jeremy Renner doing 'whatever it takes' to heal

 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Iowa...

Black Hawk Creek at Hudson affecting Black Hawk County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO JUST AFTER
MIDNIGHT TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Black Hawk Creek at Hudson.

* WHEN...From this evening to just after midnight tonight.

* IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Water affects Watters Road. Some
residential evacuations may be needed. Ridgeway Avenue at US 63 in
Waterloo is flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 3:45 AM CST Tuesday the stage was 11.9 feet and rising.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 14.0
feet this evening.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Iowa...

Shell Rock River at Shell Rock affecting Bremer, Black Hawk and
Butler Counties.

.Moderate to heavy rain fell on a deep primed snowpack leading to
the melt increasing. Flows in rivers will increase quickly and reach
critical levels.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON TO LATE
TOMORROW EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Shell Rock River at Shell Rock.

* WHEN...From this afternoon to late tomorrow evening.

* IMPACTS...At 12.5 feet, Seepage occurs in several basements close
to the river.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 3:45 AM CST Tuesday the stage was 11.2 feet and rising.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
this afternoon to a crest of 12.3 feet just after midnight
tonight. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow
afternoon.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Jeremy Renner doing 'whatever it takes' to heal

  • Updated
  • 0
Jeremy Renner doing 'whatever it takes' to heal

Jeremy Renner, here in Hollywood, California in 2021, continues to provide updates on his recovery after he was injured by a snow plow on New Year's Day near his Nevada home.

 Jesse Grant/Getty Images

Jeremy Renner is continuing to provide updates on his recovery from a devastating accident on New Year's Day.

The Marvel star on Monday posted an Instastory on his verified account of him using one of his legs to pedal on a piece of exercise equipment. The caption read, "Whatever it takes."

He followed that with a photo of the 20th anniversary edition of "The Book of Awakening," which had the caption, "Mental Recovery Too."

Written by Mark Nepo with a foreword by actress Jamie Lee Curtis, the self-help book is subtitled, "Having the Life You Want by Being Present to the Life You Have."

Renner is recovering from two surgeries after he was injured by a snow plow on New Year's Day near his Nevada home.

The actor was clearing snow from a private driveway to help family members leave his house after gathering for the holidays when the accident occurred, his publicist previously told CNN.

According to the 911 call log released by the Washoe County Sheriff's Office, Renner was "completely crushed" by a snowcat vehicle in the incident.

Renner has been sharing his progress on social media since soon after the accident, as well as promoting his Paramount+ series "Mayor of Kingstown," which is now in its second season.

In addition to posting his health update on Monday, he also shared video of clips from the series and him talking about the show.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.