Jeremy Renner doing 'whatever it takes' to heal

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Iowa... Shell Rock River at Shell Rock affecting Bremer, Black Hawk and Butler Counties. .Moderate to heavy rain fell on a deep primed snowpack leading to the melt increasing. Flows in rivers will increase quickly and reach critical levels. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. && Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON TO LATE TOMORROW EVENING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Shell Rock River at Shell Rock. * WHEN...From this afternoon to late tomorrow evening. * IMPACTS...At 12.5 feet, Seepage occurs in several basements close to the river. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 3:45 AM CST Tuesday the stage was 11.2 feet and rising. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this afternoon to a crest of 12.3 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow afternoon. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&