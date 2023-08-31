 Skip to main content
Jefferson beats Marshalltown 40-0 to improve to 2-0

CEDAR RAPIDS(KWWL)--The Cedar Rapids Jefferson J-Hawks beat Marshalltown 40-0 to move to 2-0 on the season.  Jefferson which snapped a 3 year losing streak last week with a 33-24 win over Muscatine will play Davenport North next week with a chance to improve to 3-0.

