CEDAR RAPIDS(KWWL)--The Cedar Rapids Jefferson J-Hawks beat Marshalltown 40-0 to move to 2-0 on the season. Jefferson which snapped a 3 year losing streak last week with a 33-24 win over Muscatine will play Davenport North next week with a chance to improve to 3-0.
Jefferson beats Marshalltown 40-0 to improve to 2-0
Rick Coleman
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today