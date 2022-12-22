 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Significant Winter Storm with Blizzard Conditions and Extreme
Cold through Friday...

Blizzard Warning in Effect through Friday night across the
northern half of Iowa.

Strong northwest winds continue to strengthen overnight and into
Friday with gusts in the 40 to 50 mph range which will create
localized blizzard conditions over portions of the northern half
of Iowa, especially in rural or wind prone areas.

Wind chill values will drop to 35 to 45 degrees below tonight and
Friday.

Those with holiday travel planned through Friday night are
strongly encouraged to pay close attention to road conditions,
and prepare accordingly if travel is a must. Altering travel
plans until at least Saturday, if possible, is strongly
encouraged.

...BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Blizzard conditions expected, especially in rural areas.
Winds gusting as high as 40 to 50 mph tonight and Friday.
Extreme cold and wind chills of 20 to 40 below zero will be
common and dropping to near 45 below tonight and Friday morning.

* WHERE...Much of central and northern Iowa along and north of
Interstate 80.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on snow and ice covered road conditions.
Widespread blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility
with white-out conditions at times. Strong winds could bring
down tree branches. The dangerously cold wind chills as low as
45 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as
little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must
travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded,
stay with your vehicle.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

&&

Jan. 6 committee releases final report

  • Updated
  • 0
What to watch for during the January 6 committee's final session

Chairperson Bennie Thompson (center) speaks as the January 6 committee holds its first hearing in Washington, DC, on June 9.

 Jabin Botsford/Pool/Reuters

The House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, insurrection has released its final report, a comprehensive overview of the bipartisan panel's findings on how former President Donald Trump and his allies sought to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

The 845-page report -- based on 1,000-plus interviews, documents collected including emails, texts, phone records and a year and a half of investigation -- includes allegations that Trump "oversaw" the legally dubious effort to put forward fake slates of electors in seven states he lost, arguing that the evidence shows he actively worked to "transmit false Electoral College ballots to Congress and the National Archives" despite concerns among his lawyers that doing so could be unlawful.

In a symbolic move Monday, the committee in its last public meeting referred Trump to the Justice Department on at least four criminal charges, while saying in its executive summary it had evidence of possible charges of conspiring to injure or impede an officer and seditious conspiracy.

Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson, a Mississippi Democrat, said on Monday that he has "every confidence that the work of this committee will help provide a road map to justice, and that the agencies and institutions responsible for ensuring justice under the law will use the information we've provided to aid in their work."

Special counsel Jack Smith is leading the Justice Department's investigations related to Trump, including both his post-election actions and classified documents found at his Mar-a-Lago resort earlier this year.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.