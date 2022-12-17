"It's time to pass the torch": Ross Wilburn not seeking re-election for Iowa Democratic Party Chair

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) -- Iowa Democratic Party Chair Ross Wilburn announced this morning he will not seek re-election for a second term.
Wilburn became the first Black chair for the Iowa Democratic party, when he was elected in 2021. In a statement released today, Wilburn re-iterated he still plans to be an active voice in the party after he leaves the position.
“No matter what, I will always put people before politics. If we want to make Iowa a place where folks want to live, work and raise a family, we have a lot of work to do and I’m in this for the long haul,” he said.
It comes on the heels of a loss for the party, after the Democratic National Convention voted on a new caucus schedule for the 2024 election-cycle, taking Iowa out of its first in the nation spot.
Acknowledging this year's challenges, Wilburn says he's hopeful for the party's future.
“No one can predict the future. But I have the utmost faith that whoever takes up the mantle next will guide our party with grace through the challenges ahead, as we all continue to work on growing our party and electing Democrats who will fight for the ideas we know are supported by a strong majority of Iowans,” he adds.
Wilburn is a state representative in the 46th District. His leaving means the Iowa Democratic Party will elect a new state party chair for the 10th time since 2010.