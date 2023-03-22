ISU's McDonald and Iowa's Van Ness

A couple of football players--both edge rushers --one from Iowa State and one from Iowa are getting a lot of NFL draft buzz...
Iowa Hawkeye defensive end Lukas Van Ness and Iowa state defensive end will McDonald the fourth are both projected to be taken in the first round by several draft experts.
The Hawkeyes' Lukas van ness has been getting a lot of high marks from NFL scouts....
The 6'5 272 pound lineman has had seven sacks in each of the two seasons he played for iowa.....
Van ness tested very well at the NFL scouting combine--- running a 4.5-8 40 and with 31 inch vertical jump.
Van Ness could go in the first round of the NFL draft---despite not starting a single game in three years at Iowa.
24 year-old will McDonald the fourth started 50 games at Iowa State... And most mock draft sites have him going late in the first round of this year's draft.
McDonald stands 6-4 245 pounds...McDonald tied Von Miller’s Big 12 all-time sack record with 34 in his career at Iowa State, and he recorded a 36-inch vertical and 11-foot broad jump at the 2023 NFL scouting combine.
McDonald says he doesn't care where he is drafted---he just wants to make the league.