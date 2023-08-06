Irish Fest still on despite rain chances

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL)- Iowa's Irish Fest is still underway in downtown Waterloo for it's last day of the 17th annual festival. There is some rain and possible storms in the mix for the day, for a look at the forecast click here.
There will be a mass on the grounds at 10 a.m., and the Celtic Cruise ride will follow.
Director Chad Shipman saying on a Facebook Live "rain or shine" the festival will continue. He encourages if you're worried about getting wet, there are other ways to support the festival, like eating at the several local restaurants taking part:
"If you don't want to get wet but you want to support the Irish Fest, you come down, you go to the Screaming Eagle, you go to El Patron's, you maybe stop at Jameson's, come down and see our partners today and have lunch at one of their restaurants, or come in and have lunch at the grounds, and then if you're a little worried that it's going to rain then take off, but we want your support."
Iowa Irish Fest wraps up at 6 p.m. today. For a full schedule of the day's events, click here.