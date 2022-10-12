Iowa's Brian Ferentz says no change planned at quarterback

IOWA CITY(KWWL)--During a press conference today in Iowa City, Hawkeye Offensive Coordinator said there are no planned changes at quarterback.
Brian Ferentz made those comments while admitting there are problems with the Iowa Hawkeye Offense which ranks near the bottom nationally in all major statistical categories. Ferentz said he will stick with starter Spencer Petras and will not make a change to backup Spencer Petras. The Hawkeyes hve dropped their last two games including a 9-6 loss on Saturday to Illinois.
Iowa will visit 2nd ranked Ohio State on Saturday October 22nd.