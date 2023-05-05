Iowans tell their personal stories of dealing with Anxiety on The Steele Report

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL)
Anxiety has become the most common health care concern in the country, negatively affecting some 40-million Americans, or almost 20-percent of the entire adult population.
In addition, Johns Hopkins All-Children’s Hospital reports anxiety is impacting about 8 percent of all children. Many will exhibit symptoms of anxiety before age 21. One half of all lifetime cases of mental illness begin by age 14.
The Anxiety and Depression Association of America defines anxiety as, "persistent, excessive and unrealistic worry about everyday things."
While stress and anxiety are a normal part of everyday life, for some, this unrealistic worrying about pretty much everything can reach a point.where the individual is not able to manage their daily life.
Research indicates one in five Americans will experience a mental health condition in their lifetime. Mental health conditions are now more common than cancer, diabetes and heart disease.
On this week’s edition of The Steele Report, “High Anxiety,” you can watch the personal stories of Iowans dealing with anxiety, including Iowa basketball star, Patrick McCaffery, featured on the KWWL-TV News earlier this week.
Patrick says he appreciates all the support he has received over the past four months, after announcing back in January, he would step away from Hawkeye basketball to deal with his anxiety. He missed six games.
Patrick said he was surprised by this: "I think what overwhelmed me was the amount of people that knew exactly what I was going through and people who have struggled with similar things and know how crippling it can be sometimes. I think that was something that was really eye opening to me, how many people actually dealt with this and deal with this on a daily basis."
Patrick McCaffery found out he was far from alone in being caught in the grips of what can become a debilitating mental disorder.
He added, "It gets pretty dark down there sometimes. I don't know if I'm ready to go into the specifics, but it gets really dark. It's hard to leave your bed and sometimes, it's impossible to leave your bed. There are a lot of different things that everybody feels and everybody is different, like I said, it gets dark down there sometimes."
Destinee Schutt knows exactly what Patrick is talking about. Her anxiety began in middle school. It worsened before she sought help from medical professionals.
Destinee says, "There were times that it would get really bad to the point where I would have anxiety and panic attacks. I never knew really what was bringing those on, but it would get so bad that it would debilitate me. I would be in my bed, rolled up in a ball, bawling my eyes out, and the only thing that would really help me is taking one of my anxiety pills."
Destinee sought help from mental health professionals in Eastern Iowa, and today, Destinee is a Certified Peer and Family Support Specialist for the Black Hawk-Grundy Mental Health Center.
At Unity-Point Allen Hospital in Waterloo, Psychiatrist, Dr. Manraj Padda says it’s important to get a medical diagnosis, even if you really don’t know what it is that may be bothering you.
Dr. Padda says, "If you start to realize that something is going on, you know, with anxiety, depression, or any mental health condition, I think when it starts to affect your daily functioning, so your ability to go to work, your ability to go to school, or even keep up with your personal hygiene. I think that's when you definitely need to seek help, whether it's through. Speaking to family members, speaking to a friend, or even your primary care physician, you know, because not everyone has a Psychiatrist or psychiatric provider on standby where they can go to for help, but it's that goal to establish that rapport with a provider that you trust."
In Iowa City, Dr. Nicholas Trapp has been studying how the brain actually changes in anxiety.
Dr. Trapp says, "This is a brain disease or disorder that can be impairing for people. But, it's a combination of physical symptoms and cognitive symptoms. Worrying about things to an excessive degree, where you can't get them out of your mind. We now know that the activity in the brain does change, and this is something that we see, even outside of the anxiety disorder itself.
Dr. Trapp adds, "Psychiatric disorders, in general I would say, the neurobiology is not perfectly understood. We don't have a cure for these disorders, but we know specific parts of the brain that are implicated in this disorder."
"The alarm system in the brain is this area called the amygdala, which becomes active when someone sees a threat or has had a threat, and is engaging in fear learning, remembering things that caused stress or trauma or fear in the past."
"That system gets out of control and is hyperactive in different anxiety disorders, including post-traumatic stress disorders. What you have is a hyperactive alarm system where it's hard to turn it off, it's hard to calm yourself down, and that can lead to significant impairment."
He adds, "There is another area of the brain, which is the prefrontal cortex. This is an area of the brain that is involved in trying to tamp down emotions or control emotions>"
"We know in people with anxiety disorders, this can sometimes be under active, because it's not doing a successful job at helping to calm the brain or the nervous system after a stressful or anxiety provoking response where these prefrontal brain regions, which are usually involved in tamping down the anxiety are under active and the alarm system is hyperactive. There is a loss of balance in the equilibrium you are trying to maintain in the brain."
If you are in need of immediate help and want to talk to someone,
Your Life Iowa is a statewide support network you can call, text or even Live chat with someone. Call 855-581-8111 or text 855-895-8398.
You can also call the new nationwide crisis line number 9-8-8 for immediate help.