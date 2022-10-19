Iowans react to federal student debt forgiveness plan

Iowa (KWWL) -- President Biden’s student debt relief program is underway and millions have already applied. However, the legality of it is still in question with five lawsuits from conservative politicians being considered right now. Iowans have mixed thoughts.
Around 408,000 Iowans are estimated to qualify for the program. Just over half of that qualify for the full $20,000 forgiveness. These borrowers have an average amount of student debt of around $31,000.
However Iowa is part of one of the at least five different lawsuits trying to halt the program. Governor Kim Reynolds joined Nebraska, Kansas, Missouri, Arkansas, and South Carolina in filing the suit. The suit alleges the federal government does not have the right to do this program, and states would lose revenue because of the program.
Governor Reynolds stood by that stance in her debate with opponent Diedre DeJear on Monday night.
“It’s not right, it’s not fair. People are upset about it," Governor Reynolds said. "There were Democrats as well as Republicans that disagreed with the program that he has put in place.”
In the debate she doubled down on her opinion that the federal student debt relief program is not legal or fair. DeJear pushed back saying the program would benefit Iowans.
“This is an opportunity to get peoples dollars back into their pocket so they can maximize the potential of those resources,” DeJear said.
DeJear went on further in a statement to KWWL on Tuesday. She said that despite Reynolds pointing to the success of a budget surplus in Iowa, Iowa is suing over the debt relief because the federal government is not letting states tax that relief.
"The reason that Kim Reynolds signed on to a lawsuit against President Biden isn’t because she’s fighting for equity for Iowans. It’s because loan discharges that take place from now until 2026 are barred from state taxation under coronavirus relief guidelines," DeJear alleged.
"So while Reynolds is bragging about having a historic budget surplus and her tax plan, that clearly favors corporations, she’s suing the president so that she can tax debt forgiveness for Iowans who earn under $125k a year and carry an average of $30k in student debt."
Governor Reynolds and her team stood by her statements in the debate when asked for further comment.
However, not all Democrats in the state are for it.
Senator Liz Mathis had harsh words for the program in a statement on Tuesday:
"I have worked in the State Senate to bring down the cost of college and increase access to skills training for the good paying jobs we need to fill here in Iowa; we need a policy at the federal level that does the same. The Biden Administration’s student loan forgiveness plan falls short of addressing the root problems of college affordability.”
Her opponent Representative Ashley Hinson however gave her own statement after leaving the hospital Tuesday afternoon.
"You cannot cancel student loan debt, you can only transfer it," Hinson said.
"Electricians, plumbers, veterans, and those who have already paid off their own loans should not be on the hook for others' student loan payments. Speaker Pelosi and Liz Mathis want hardworking Iowans to pay off the student loans of those who make more money than they do - that's wrong, and I'll keep fighting against it."
However, many residents that spoke with reporters were in favor of the program. Grant Davis, a Dubuque resident, says it was a relief.
“It definitely feels like a weight off my shoulders to not have to worry about this extra amount when trying to plan financially for the future,” Davis said.