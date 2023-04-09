Iowan to be first woman to command private space mission

IOWA (KWWL)-- A southeast Iowan will be the first female commander of a private space mission this summer.
Peggy Whitson is already a record-holding astronaut, with 665 of space travel under her belt. On May 8, she's expected to lead the privately funded Axiom Mission 2, which is headed to the International Space Station.
Whitson retired as a NASA astronaut in 2018. Originally from Beaconsfield, Iowa, Whitson has participated in 10 spacewalks in her career, and was the first female, nonmilitary Chief of the Astronaut Office.
At 63 years old, Whitson will be the oldest woman to fly in space this May.