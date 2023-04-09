Iowa won't pay for abortion pills or emergency contraceptives after rape

IOWA (KWWL)-- The state is halting a long time policy of paying for morning-after contraceptives and abortion pills for rape victims.
Attorney General Brenna Bird's office confirming the payments are on hold as the state undergoes a larger review of victim services.
Under federal regulations and state law, Iowa has to provide medical help at no cost, such as examinations and treatment for STIs. Contraceptives and abortion access are not explicitly stated in the law, but were previously protected under former Attorney General Tom Miller.
Mark Stringer, Iowa Executive Director of the ACLU, slammed the decision in a statement Friday:
"It is beyond cruel for the state to take away much-needed sexual assault medical care from Iowans. Currently, as part of a crime victim assistance program, Iowa women who are survivors of sexual assault are able to get help through the Iowa Crime Victim Compensation Division. This help has included paying for a sexual assault exam and related medical care, which may include a pregnancy test, testing and treatment for sexually transmitted diseases, emergency contraception that will temporarily delay ovulation, and emergency abortion care.
"Attorney General Brenna Bird’s announcement that the Crime Victim Assistance Division has already stopped providing funding for this care as part of some bureaucratic review is unconscionable. The Attorney General needs to resume this emergency care now before more women are hurt as a result.
"Being sexually assaulted is traumatic for survivors and the State of Iowa simply must do the right thing by them. This includes helping victims put their lives back together and assist them on the road to recovery. Instead, this decision penalizes and re-victimizes them.
"Government assistance can never undo the harm that these survivors have faced. But the State of Iowa, and specifically Attorney General Bird, must keep our promise to crime victims — that we will help them when they are in their time of need. There is no room for politics during a crime victim’s emergency. We strongly urge Attorney General Bird to rescind this unfair and disturbing withdrawal of emergency medical services for women and help our people be as healthy and safe as possible."
Bird is currently signed onto a Texas lawsuit that would ban access to the abortion pill in the country. She also took part in a lawsuit restricting the mailing of the pill in pharmacies inside Iowa.
On Friday, a Federal judge in Texas issued a ruling that would halt the use of the commonly used abortion pill Mifeprex, which is commonly known as Mifepristone. Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk said "the court does not second-guess the FDA's decision making lightly," but said here the "FDA acquiesced on its legitimate safety concerns."
The drug has been approved by the FDA since 200. More than 5 million women have take the drug. It is the most common method for terminating pregancies in the U.S.
The suspension does not go into effect for seven days, but the Biden Administration and Justice Department have said they plan to appeal the ruling to the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals.
Shortly after the Texas ruling came out, a federal judge in Washington state ordered the federal government to keep the drug available in 17 states and the District of Columbia. Those dueling rulings are setting the stage for an eventual battle in the United State Supreme Court.