Iowa Women ranked #2 in latest Associated Press Poll

IOWA CITY(KWWL)--For the first time in more than 30 years, the Iowa Hawkeye Women's Basketball team is ranked number 2 in the country in the latest Associated Press Basketball Poll. The Hawkeyes earned the lofty rankings after rolling to the Big 10 championship in Minneapolis this weekend. The national ranking should earn the Iowa Women a number one seed in the upcoming NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament.
Others receiving votes: Iowa State 57, South Florida 56, Creighton 37, Louisville 30, Florida Gulf Coast 15, Ole Miss 14, South Dakota State 10, Toledo 8, NC State 2, Florida State 2, USC 1
Dropped from rankings: Iowa State 23, South Florida 25