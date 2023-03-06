 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Iowa Women ranked #2 in latest Associated Press Poll

  • 0

IOWA CITY(KWWL)--For the first time in more than 30 years, the Iowa Hawkeye Women's Basketball team is ranked number 2 in the country in the latest Associated Press Basketball Poll.  The Hawkeyes earned the lofty rankings after rolling to the Big 10 championship in Minneapolis this weekend. The national ranking should earn the Iowa Women a number one seed in the upcoming NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament.

AP Top 25
 
RK
TEAM
RECPTS
TREND
1
South CarolinaSouth Carolina(28)
32-0700
-
2
IowaIowa
26-6651
5
3
IndianaIndiana
27-3640
1
4
Virginia TechVirginia Tech
27-4595
4
5
StanfordStanford
28-5557
1
6
MarylandMaryland
25-6547
1
7
UConnUConn
28-5543
2
8
UtahUtah
25-4519
5
9
LSULSU
28-2506
5
10
VillanovaVillanova
28-5425
1
11
Notre DameNotre Dame
25-5401
1
12
Ohio StateOhio State
25-7395
2
13
DukeDuke
25-6327
-
14
OklahomaOklahoma
24-5313
2
15
TexasTexas
23-8298
3
16
GonzagaGonzaga
27-3282
1
17
UCLAUCLA
25-9273
2
18
MichiganMichigan
22-9175
1
19
North CarolinaNorth Carolina
21-10151
1
20
ColoradoColorado
23-8114
-
21
UNLVUNLV
28-2113
1
22
Washington StateWashington State
23-10100
4
23
TennesseeTennessee
23-1192
3
24
ArizonaArizona
21-989
3
25
Middle TennesseeMiddle Tennessee
25-462
1
 

Others receiving votes: Iowa State 57, South Florida 56, Creighton 37, Louisville 30, Florida Gulf Coast 15, Ole Miss 14, South Dakota State 10, Toledo 8, NC State 2, Florida State 2, USC 1

Dropped from rankings: Iowa State 23, South Florida 25